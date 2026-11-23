CUTTACK: An Ama Bus was left stranded in the middle of the busy road near High Court Square on Sunday for over half and hour as a scooter-rider snatched its key from the driver and fled the scene.

Lalbag police, however, tracked the 45-year-old, Ritesh Puhan, to his house in Badambadi and arrested him.

As per eyewitnesses, the bus was heading towards High Court Square when Puhan arrived in a scooter and blocked its path. He then allegedly picked up an argument with the bus driver claiming the vehicle had brushed against his two-wheeler while passing. The argument soon escalated with Puhan entering the driver’s cabin, snatching the bus key and fleeing the spot.

Following the incident, the bus was left stranded on the road for over half an hour, causing inconvenience to passengers and disrupting traffic movement in the area. Later, CRUT officials rushed to the spot with a spare key allowing the bus to resume its journey.

Based on the complaint, police verified CCTV footages and nabbed Puhan from his residence in Badambadi. The original bus key was also recovered from him.

Meanwhile, CRUT has appealed to all road users and citizens to allow sufficient space for Ama Buses to approach and stop safely at designated bus stops, cooperate with bus captains and guides to ensure smooth passenger boarding and alighting.

It also asked citizens to avoid arguments, physical confrontations or attempts to damage public transport vehicles. In case of any disagreement or operational concern, they should report the matter to the authorities concerned instead of taking law into their own hands.