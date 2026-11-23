BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Monday said an appropriate response will be given to allegations over his foreign visits, asserting that his overseas trips were limited and undertaken solely in connection with Odisha’s affairs.
“I have had very limited travel abroad, and it has been solely to deal with Odisha's affairs, some of which were very important. I understand that a few false allegations have been made about my travels and my officers. An appropriate response will be given,” Patnaik told reporters.
His remarks came amid the State government's decision to probe foreign visits undertaken by the former chief minister, his close aide and retired IAS officer VK Pandian and IPS officer Ravi Kant during 2022-23 and 2023-24, following allegations of irregularities and lack of transparency in expenditure details.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi ordered the inquiry on Saturday, entrusting the principal secretary of the General Administration department with examining the details of the overseas tours.
According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the probe was initiated following complaints from social activists who, citing information obtained through Right to Information (RTI) applications, questioned expenditure incurred on visits to countries including Japan, Italy and the UAE.
They alleged that expense details were incomplete and inconsistent, raising concerns over transparency in official records.
The BJD had on Sunday hit back at the government over the inquiry, demanding that foreign visits undertaken by CM Majhi, his deputies and senior officials also be brought under its ambit.
Addressing a press conference, senior party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty and MLA Goutam Buddha Das welcomed the probe but insisted that the Chief Minister should disclose details of his own foreign visits and those of his ministers and officials.
The BJD leaders also accused the CM of raising the issue to divert public attention from the government's alleged mismanagement of the Ganjam floods, which caused widespread devastation in the district.
Opposition Congress also termed the probe as an eyewash, arguing that the government already had access to information regarding the foreign visits.
Patnaik had visited Italy for a week in June 2022, during which he addressed the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) headquarters on Odisha's food security and disaster management initiatives.
He also met Pope Francis and interacted with members of the Odia diaspora in Europe.
Following the Italy visit, he travelled to Dubai around June 28-29, 2022, to promote investment opportunities in Odisha among countries in the Middle East and North Africa. The programme was jointly organised by the state government and FICCI.