BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Monday said an appropriate response will be given to allegations over his foreign visits, asserting that his overseas trips were limited and undertaken solely in connection with Odisha’s affairs.

“I have had very limited travel abroad, and it has been solely to deal with Odisha's affairs, some of which were very important. I understand that a few false allegations have been made about my travels and my officers. An appropriate response will be given,” Patnaik told reporters.

His remarks came amid the State government's decision to probe foreign visits undertaken by the former chief minister, his close aide and retired IAS officer VK Pandian and IPS officer Ravi Kant during 2022-23 and 2023-24, following allegations of irregularities and lack of transparency in expenditure details.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi ordered the inquiry on Saturday, entrusting the principal secretary of the General Administration department with examining the details of the overseas tours.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the probe was initiated following complaints from social activists who, citing information obtained through Right to Information (RTI) applications, questioned expenditure incurred on visits to countries including Japan, Italy and the UAE.

They alleged that expense details were incomplete and inconsistent, raising concerns over transparency in official records.