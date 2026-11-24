BARIPADA: All 20 people arrested in a mob lynching case in Mayurbhanj district got default bail after the investigating officer failed to file the chargesheet within the stipulated timeframe.

On February 23, an unidentified man in his early forties reportedly suffering from mental illness, was allegedly beaten to death by villagers in Dengasole on suspicion of being a child lifter. Based on a complaint lodged by Morada police station ASI Mohan Sahu, a murder case was registered.

Police arrested 20 tribal villagers and produced them in court. However, tension erupted the next day when women from the families of the arrested villagers locked the main gate of Morada police station in protest, alleging that innocent people were targeted in the case.

Morada IIC Sumeet Soren took charge of the investigation, but failed to submit the chargesheet before the court on time. Soren did not respond to a call for comment on Monday.

Mayurbhanj SP Varun Guntupalli said he would follow-up the instance of the chargesheet not being filed on time. “It is a matter of concern,” the SP said.