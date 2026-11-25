ROURKELA: Rourkela police has detected a burglary gang active in several states, with its hub in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj, during investigation into a jewellery shop burglary. An alleged key member of the gang, Mohammad Ajhar Ali (36), was brought to Rourkela on transit remand on Tuesday after his arrest from an area in Sahibganj under Radhanagar police limits. Ali and six other gang members were involved in a jewellery shop burglary at Jhirpani in February, police said.

The burglars had punched a hole in the shop’s wall and used a gas cutter to open an iron chest and decamp with around 500 grams of gold and 15 kg of silver ornaments. Police seized stolen gold ornaments weighing around 10 grams and 500 grams of silver ornaments.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said technical evidence and CCTV footage showed seven persons including Ali were involved in the Jhirpani police station case. The SP said information was also received about the arrest of two other gang members, Saidul Sheikh alias Sayad Islam (31) and Rabi Mandal alias Ujjwal by the Mumbai police in Maharashtra and Araria police in Bihar for similar jewellery shop burglaries.