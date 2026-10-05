Woman found dead inside lodge bathroom in Cuttack, probe on

CUTTACK: A 36-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the bathroom of a lodge in Mangalabag of Cuttack on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mamata Mallik of Khunta in Balasore district. Her body was recovered from the bathroom of room no 125 of Shree Binayak lodge on Medical Road under Mangalabag police limits.

The incident came to light after staff of the lodge went to the room to ask for checkout at around 6.30 pm. However, they reportedly noticed that the door of the room was open and no one was present inside.

As per the staff, they went inside the bathroom where they found the body of the woman in a sitting position against the bathroom wall with cotton stuffed in her nostrils and her eyes open.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Probe revealed Mallik had checked into the lodge at around 6.30 pm on Friday along with a man whom she had identified as her husband. She had booked the lodge room for a day. However, during the time of checkout, the male companion was absconding, police said.