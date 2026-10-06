BJD joins Opposition march in New Delhi demanding CEC’s resignation

BHUBANESWAR: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday participated in the INDIA bloc MPs’ protest march in New Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over his alleged arbitrary actions in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the deletion of more than 13 crore voters’ names across the country.

BJD parliamentary party leader Manas Mangaraj said that, as directed by party president and Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik, the party’s MPs are participating in the protest. He said Patnaik had already demanded Kumar’s resignation over his alleged role in the SIR exercise.

Responding to BJP criticism over the dilution of the BJD’s equal-distance policy, Mangaraj said the party had maintained equal distance from both the INDIA bloc and the NDA. However, as a responsible political party committed to protecting democratic institutions and the integrity of the electoral process, the BJD participated in Tuesday’s protest.

Mangaraj alleged that the exclusion of more than 20 lakh voters in Odisha and over 13 crore across the country in the name of SIR had raised serious concerns. He said the incident in Dhamnagar had further heightened these apprehensions.