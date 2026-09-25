BJD president Naveen backs Opposition demand for CEC’s resignation, calls for SIR review

BHUBANESWAR: Joining the growing Opposition demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, BJD president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Friday sought the CEC’s immediate resignation and called for a thorough review of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Naveen’s remarks came amid intensified Opposition criticism of the Election Commission following reports that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over the past 10 months on issues concerning voter registration, deletion and restoration of names and electoral-roll data management.

“Because of the strong differences between the various Election Commissioners, the Chief Election Commissioner should immediately resign, and the entire SIR process should be thoroughly revisited. The BJD has been against this SIR process from the very beginning,” Naveen told mediapersons in Bhubaneswar.

The BJD chief’s demand came a day after several Opposition parties stepped up their campaign against Kumar, seeking his removal, a probe into the functioning of the poll panel and a halt to the SIR exercise. The Opposition has seized on the reported objections by the two Election Commissioners to question the manner in which decisions relating to electoral rolls were taken.