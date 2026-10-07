Dalit sarpanch assault: NHRC begins probe

KENDRAPARA: A three-member team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday began investigation into the alleged assault of the dalit sarpanch of Tikhiri panchayat in Mahakalapada block of the district.

The team, comprising NHRC deputy SP Isam Singh, Gugan Ram and Shashi Bala Sharma, arrived in Kendrapara on Monday night for a four-day visit to conduct a detailed inquiry into a complaint filed by sarpanch Chameli Ojha (33).

The team visited Mahakalapada police station on Tuesday and recorded statements of the then IIC Manas Kumar Mallick in connection with the case. The NHRC officials subsequently met Mahakalapada BDO Rabi Narayan Acharya and other staff at the block office. They also visited Ojha’s house in Tikhiri and recorded her statement.

Officials said the NHRC team is scheduled to meet the district collector, SP and officials of various departments. The investigators are expected to record statements of doctors at Kendrapara district headquarters hospital, officials, villagers and others connected to the case. They may also examine videos of the incident circulated on social media and accounts provided by eyewitnesses.

Ojha had reportedly been assaulted and manhandled by police personnel and the BDO on June 11 after she raised allegations of corruption against officials.

On June 14, a petition was filed before the NHRC alleging that Ojha had been falsely implicated in a case registered on basis of the complaint of the Mahakalapada BDO. The charges reportedly include attempt to murder, causing hurt and obstructing a public servant.