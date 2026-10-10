Over Rs 2.9K crore dues pending against nine mines in Sambalpur mining circle

SAMBALPUR: Compensation and penalties, running into thousands of crores, imposed on several mining operators under the Sambalpur mining circle remain unrealised, with most of the disputed cases pending before courts.

Information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act by social activist Pratik Khamari has brought to light the status of compensation and penalty demands against 12 mines under the mining circle covering Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh and Jharsuguda districts.

According to the document provided by the mining department, compensation and penalties totalling Rs 2,981.78 crores were demanded from 12 mines under Section 21(5) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 that governs the recovery of value and compensation for unauthorised or illegal mineral extraction. Of this, three mines deposited their dues in full, amounting to approximately Rs 5.55 crores. The remaining nine mines have outstanding dues of Rs 2,976.23 crores.

Of the nine mines with outstanding dues, eight cases have been marked as sub judice in the official document, while the dues against Bhikampali Quartzite Mines have been marked as not deposited.