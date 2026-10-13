Amid protests, Odisha CM Majhi backs SIR, says clean electoral rolls key to democracy

BHUBANESWAR: As the national capital and several other parts of the country are being rocked by protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday once again defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls asserting that accurate voter lists are essential to electoral integrity and public confidence in democracy.

In a post on X, the chief minister said the credibility of democracy rested on free and fair elections and protection of every eligible citizen’s right to vote. The revision is necessary to identify duplicate entries, update records of deceased persons and voters who have changed residences to ensure that no eligible voters are left out.

“Ensuring reliable electoral rolls is, therefore, not merely an administrative necessity, but essential to safeguard electoral integrity and strengthen public confidence in democracy. Equally, the process must protect every legitimate voter from wrongful exclusion,” the chief minister said.

“SIR is a necessary and constructive exercise to uphold the integrity of our electoral system. Its effective implementation, with fairness and due diligence, will help ensure that electoral records remain reliable and that the democratic process commands the confidence it deserves,” Majhi added.

The chief minister has previously accused the Opposition, particularly the Congress, of launching a vicious campaign against constitutional bodies such as the Election Commission of India (ECI) to create an anarchy in the country.