Man, wife found dead at home in Odisha's Khariar

NUAPADA: Mystery shrouds the death of a couple whose bodies were found inside their house at Bhimakhol chowk under Khariar block in Nuapada district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Sankirtan Gahir (24) and his wife Subhadra Gahir (21), both natives of Khamtarai village. They were residing in Bhimakhol chowk area for some time.

According to preliminary information, Subhadra was found hanging inside a room in the house. Her husband was found lying on a cot in the same room. The circumstances leading to their deaths remain unclear.

Khariar police reached the spot after receiving information and launched an investigation. The bodies were sent for postmortem to determine the cause of death.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Upendra Pradhan said preliminary investigation revealed that the husband was an alcoholic, which reportedly led to frequent quarrels between the couple. However, the circumstances leading to their deaths are yet to be ascertained.

“An investigation has been launched on the basis of the scientific evidence and Nuapada SP Amritpal Singh is monitoring the case. The bodies were handed over to the bereaved family after postmortem,” the SDPO added.

Police said the crime scene and scientific investigation suggest that Subhadra allegedly killed her husband and later hanged herself.