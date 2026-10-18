Braj Mohan Ram swears in as Odisha's Governor

Braj Mohan Ram was sworn in on Sunday as the 44th Governor of Odisha at the Lok Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, Justice Harish Tandon, administered the oath of office to the Governor-designate.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Speaker of the Odisha Assembly Surama Padhy, members of the state cabinet and senior officials were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Ram, a senior BJP leader and three-time Lok Sabha member from Palamu in Jharkhand, succeeded Hari Babu Kambhampati.

On October 12, President Droupadi Murmu appointed senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Jharkhand, Braj Mohan Ram, as Governor of Odisha, along with five other gubernatorial appointments across the country, according to an official announcement.

The appointments include Om Prakash Mathur as Governor of Keralam, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as Governor of Tamil Nadu, Braj Mohan Ram as Governor of Odisha, Dr Sudha Yadav as Governor of Karnataka, Dr Dhal Singh Bisen as Governor of Uttarakhand, and Dushyant Gautam as Governor of Sikkim.

Earlier on Thursday, Ram clarified his reported remarks about strengthening the BJP organisation in the state, saying he would work with all stakeholders and was “now above party politics.”