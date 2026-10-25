Tattoo helps police crack blind murder case of woman, accused paramour held from Andhra

CUTTACK: Nearly three weeks after a woman was found murdered along the banks of Kathajodi river, Commissionerate Police on Saturday said a tattoo on her hand helped crack the blind murder case, leading to identification of the deceased and arrest of the accused.

The deceased was identified as 29-year-old Gauri Bhoi of Narla in Kalahandi district. The accused Jalandhar Bag (36) of Nuapada’s Komna area is her paramour, said police.

Bag was arrested from Putur in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh where he worked as a labourer. Police said he was brought to Cuttack on the day and will be produced in court. The incident had occurred on October 7. Gauri was found bludgeoned to death along the banks of the Kathajodi river near Raja Bagicha under Badambadi police limits.

Briefing mediapersons, police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said investigation of the case initially faced several hurdles as the victim’s hair was cut and her face smashed with a brick in a bid to conceal her identity. However, a distinctive tattoo ‘Abinash-Gauri’ on the hand of the deceased helped police crack the case.

Singh said a targeted search on social media platforms using the names found in the tattoo led investigators to a Facebook profile bearing the name Abinash Sahu, who was also from Narla area in Kalahandi.