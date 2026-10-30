Odisha government starts airdropping of food packets for flood affected area

BHUBANESWAR: With many villages surrounded by floodwater and road links snapped in several blocks, Odisha government on Friday deployed four helicopters to airdrop food packets at 21 inaccessible locations in Ganjam, the worst-hit district after Cyclone Arnab.

The operation, being carried out with Indian Navy and Coast Guard helicopters, aims to reach people stranded in areas where rescue teams cannot reach by road. Ground personnel have been stationed at drop points to collect packets and distribute them among marooned families, apart from distribution of cooked food through boats at 40 identified locations.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said aerial relief was necessitated after heavy post-cyclone rain left 386 villages, 242 gram panchayats and 18 urban local bodies waterlogged in Ganjam. Reviewing the situation at State Emergency Operations Centre at Rajiv Bhawan along with SRC and senior officials, Pujari said Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Koraput and Rayagada have been significantly affected.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Pujari made an aerial survey of the worst affected areas of Ganjam district to assess the situation.