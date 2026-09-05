Odisha's 18-year-old orphan boy’s mismatched details rectified

SAMBALPUR: Karan Ekka, 18, has a documented identity, finally. The student of Gangadhar Meher University, who was struggling to get scholarships and other benefits due to mismatch in his documents, had the details rectified on Friday following the Odisha Human Rights Commission’s intervention.

Hearing his case on Tuesday, the OHRC directed the Sundargarh administration to provide him with correct identity documents, following which his Aadhaar details were rectified, with the name of the Child Care Institution (CCI) superintendent removed from the father’s name section of his card.

Karan, who has no knowledge of his biological parents and grew up in child-care institutions, said, “The rectification has brought me major relief. I hope the other supporting documents are also rectified or issued accordingly.”

Confirming the development, Sundargarh district child protection officer (DCPO) Sreebanta Jena said a parent or guardian’s name is not required on Aadhaar card as proof of personal identity. “Aadhaar is proof of personal identity, and mentioning the parents’ or guardian’s name is not required. The name of the superintendent of the CCI, which had been entered as the father’s name, has been removed from his Aadhaar card,” Jena said.

The correction resolves the immediate issue with Karan’s Aadhaar card, but the administration is now expected to work on rectifying his other supporting documents and ensuring he receives the welfare benefits to which he is entitled.

Jena said the collector would direct the tehsildar to issue Karan a caste certificate. “Subsequently, we will look into providing him with the eligible schemes or assistance.”