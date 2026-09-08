Dhalasamanta brothers get bail from SC in extortion, arms case

BHUBANESWAR: The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Sushant Kumar Dhalasamanta and Sushil Kumar Dhalasamanta in two cases of 2016 and 2020 respectively, relating to extortion and unlawful possession of arms, ammunition and cash.

While allowing their bail petitions, the Supreme Court observed that Dhalasamanta brothers have been in custody since 2016 as undertrial prisoners and there is no possibility of the trial concluding in the foreseeable future. Allowing the appeals by setting aside the orders of the Orissa High Court, the Supreme Court said, “Given the length of incarceration suffered by appellants, we are of the opinion that they would be entitled to relief at this stage.”

The order said that the Dhalasamanta brothers will be released on bail in connection with the two FIRs on such appropriate terms and conditions as may be fixed by the trial court. The apex court also observed that they will continue to cooperate during the course of the trial and will not unduly delay the proceedings.

It also clarified that it has not made any observations/comments on the merits of the cases and any observation made in this order is meant only for the limited purpose of grant of bail.

The FIRs were lodged against the Dhalasamanta brothers at Chauliaganj police station in 2016 and Markatnagar police station in 2020.

They were represented in the Supreme Court by advocate Zubin Dash. The High Court had rejected their bail petitions earlier this year.