Tribal languages to get priority in literacy drive in KBK region

KORAPUT: Local and tribal languages will be given greater importance in the implementation of the New India Literacy Programme (NILP) this year to encourage adult literacy in rural areas of the KBK region, said director of Elementary Education Balamukunda Bhuyan here on Tuesday.

Speaking to mediapersons after launching the NILP–ULLAS programme, Bhuyan said tribal languages like Bonda, Gondia, Saura and Hui would be incorporated into the literacy initiative. The move is aimed at making learning more accessible to adults in remote tribal communities and encouraging greater participation in the programme.

The initiative is being implemented under the Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society (ULLAS), a flagship adult literacy programme of the Central government for people aged 15 years and above.

Odisha is targeting around 91.50 lakh non-literate people based on the 2011 Census. More than 15 lakh learners have already attained literacy under ULLAS, while around 25 lakh learners are expected to appear for the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) this year.

The literacy drive has been given special focus in the seven KBK districts - Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Kalahandi and Nuapada.

Bhuyan stressed that community participation would be crucial to achieving the state’s goal of complete literacy.