CBI nets SIM card retailer in Bihar cybercrime case

JAGATSINGHPUR: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a SIM card retailer of Kujang in connection with a cybercrime case in Bihar.

The accused is Rajesh Nayak (40), a resident of Pariang village under Kujang police limits. He owns ‘Nayak Airtel Enterprise’, a SIM card retail outlet at Kujang canal market.

Police sources said while investigating a cybercrime case in Bihar, the CBI found that some of the SIM cards used in the fraud had been activated in Odisha. Further probe to trace the source of the SIM cards led the CBI to Kujang.

On the day, a joint team of the CBI from Delhi and Bihar raided Nayak Airtel Enterprise in presence of Kujang police and reportedly seized more than 400 SIM cards and important documents.

Accused Nayak reportedly tried to flee after learning that the raiding team was from the CBI. He reportedly sought permission to go to the toilet but allegedly tried to escape. The CBI officials later caught him after a brief chase, said police.

During investigation, the CBI officials reportedly found that around 58 SIM cards allegedly linked to the Bihar cybercrime case had been activated from Nayak’s shop. Sources said the CBI raid continued from around 10 am till 8 pm.

Tirtol SDPO Ajay Das confirmed that the CBI team raided the SIM card retailer’s shop. However, the investigative agency’s officials did not inform the local police about the nature of the alleged crime or the offence being investigated, he added.