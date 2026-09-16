Sambalpur’s Priyanka Behera overcomes physical and financial challenges, clears NEET to pursue MBBS dream

SAMBALPUR: There are formidable odds and then there is 20-year-old Priyanka Behera who doesn’t allow any of those to stop her. Battling skeletal problems that have affected her physical development, restricting her height to 4 feet and 2 inches, Priyanka of Bargaon village under Maneswar block in Sambalpur district has surmounted the difficulties to take the first steps to realise her dream of becoming a doctor. What’s more, she has also battled immense financial difficulties along the way.

Priyanka has cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and been selected for admission to the MBBS course at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla. She is expected to complete the admission process in November.

Priyanka lost her father, Janmajaya Behera, who worked as a mason, shortly after she completed her Plus Two examination. Her mother, Gouri, had no regular source of income and started selling vegetables to support the family and continue her daughter’s education.

“There was a time when we did not even have money to buy books,” Priyanka said. Despite the setbacks, Priyanka kept nurturing her childhood ambition to pursue medicine. Her ambition took root during her school days at Bargaon. She said the influence of noted gynaecologist and former legislator, Late Dr Raseswari Panigrahi, who also hails from Bargaon, inspired her to pursue the dream.