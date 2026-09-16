Three held for transporting cattle in Odisha's Ganjam, 37 buffaloes rescued

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam police on Tuesday intercepted a container truck carrying 37 buffaloes under allegedly inhumane conditions and arrested three Uttar Pradesh natives on NH-16 near Kaliabali square in Chamakhandi.

The accused are Sachin Balyan (39), Akhiluddin Malik (32) and Shahid Khan (27), all from Uttar Pradesh. Chamakhandi IIC Shradhanjali Subudhi said the operation was carried out at around 9 am when the police and the National Highway patrolling team were conducting checks along the highway. A truck bearing a Rajasthan registration number was spotted moving at high speed in a suspicious manner. When police signalled the driver to stop, he reportedly attempted to flee. The police chased the vehicle for around 3 km before intercepting it near Kaliabali Square.

A search of the truck led to the recovery of 37 buffaloes. Preliminary probe revealed that it was travelling from Dhenkanal towards Andhra Pradesh. The driver allegedly failed to produce valid documents authorising the transportation of the animals. Police further stated that the buffaloes were being transported in an extremely cruel manner, with their legs and mouths tied. The rescued animals were shifted to a safe location in Ganjam.