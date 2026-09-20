The celebration that will never be: Seven-member Odisha family wiped out in MP tragedy

BHUBANESWAR: The Behera family in Jayadev Vihar was brimming with excitement as it was preparing to come together for a marriage engagement later this month. Instead, it woke up to a devastating Saturday, which brought the news of almost an entire branch, including the would-be bride, being wiped out in a tragic mishap far away in Madhya Pradesh.

Seven members of the family, including three children, were killed after the car they were travelling in was drawn into rain-swollen nullah by strong currents near the Baglamukhi temple in Nalkheda in Agar Malwa district of MP late on Friday night.

The victims were returning to Ujjain in a taxi when the accident occurred. The family members included Siba Prasad Behera (42), his daughter Sai Swayam Prabha (6), son Krishna Rajveer (13), sister Ritarani (38), her husband Gyanendra Kumar Behera and their son Sai Swastik (10).

Radharani (35), Siba’s youngest sister who was set to get engaged on September 27, also went down with them. The taxi driver, a native of Madhya Pradesh, died in the accident.

Siba, his sisters, brother-in-law and the kids had travelled to Madhya Pradesh on September 16 and were to return on September 21. Just a day before the tragedy, Siba had clicked a photograph with his daughter and shared it with relatives in Bhubaneswar.