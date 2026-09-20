The celebration that will never be: Seven-member Odisha family wiped out in MP tragedy

BHUBANESWAR: The Behera family in Jayadev Vihar was brimming with excitement as it was preparing to come together for a marriage engagement later this month. Instead, it woke up to a devastating Saturday, which brought the news of almost an entire branch, including the would-be bride, being wiped out in a tragic mishap far away in Madhya Pradesh.
Seven members of the family, including three children, were killed after the car they were travelling in was drawn into rain-swollen nullah by strong currents near the Baglamukhi temple in Nalkheda in Agar Malwa district of MP late on Friday night.
The victims were returning to Ujjain in a taxi when the accident occurred. The family members included Siba Prasad Behera (42), his daughter Sai Swayam Prabha (6), son Krishna Rajveer (13), sister Ritarani (38), her husband Gyanendra Kumar Behera and their son Sai Swastik (10).
Radharani (35), Siba’s youngest sister who was set to get engaged on September 27, also went down with them. The taxi driver, a native of Madhya Pradesh, died in the accident.
Siba, his sisters, brother-in-law and the kids had travelled to Madhya Pradesh on September 16 and were to return on September 21. Just a day before the tragedy, Siba had clicked a photograph with his daughter and shared it with relatives in Bhubaneswar.
For the family members at home in Bhubaneswar, the news of the accident turned preparations for Radharani’s engagement into mourning. As the parents of the ill-fated siblings, Banamali Behera and Anusaya, along with Siba’s wife Bismai Sen Samal were informed about the tragedy, they were left inconsolable. Bismai, who could not accompany her husband and children due to ill health, went into a state of stupor. She receded into a room and sat in silence trying haplessly to absorb the shock.
“I am shattered. Almost my entire family is gone. I am now left with my aged wife, daughter-in-law and a granddaughter. I do not know how we will survive now,” lamented Banamali.
Banamali and Siba ran the famous Behera Hotel, a few metres away from their house. Sharing the details about Siba’s trip, his cousin Niranjan Behera said the seven left for Madhya Pradesh in a train on September 16 and were scheduled to return on September 21.
“He had clicked a photograph with his daughter a day before and even shared it with the family members here. We are yet to come to terms with the loss. Everyone in the family is in a state of disbelief,” he said.
Another cousin Chandan Behera said Siba was an expert swimmer and very courageous too. “We think he was not able to unlock the doors of the car and save his children, sisters and brother-in-law,” he said.
Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased are likely to arrive in the capital city in special ambulances on Sunday as the family struggles to have a grip over the irreparable loss and an unfathomable tragedy. The family that was to come together on September 27 has been broken apart forever. The seven will never come home.