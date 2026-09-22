Odisha braces for heavy rainfall; schools closed in over six districts

BHUBANESWAR: With the depression formed over the Bay of Bengal nearing the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast, the state government has put all the southern and south-coastal districts on heavy rainfall alert.

Schools and Anganwadi centres in half a dozen districts of Odisha have been closed, while all urban local bodies, particularly those in the southern and coastal districts, have been asked to step up measures in view of the emerging situation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said the depression over the Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 17 kmph.

"As of Tuesday morning, the system was centred approximately 220 km southeast of Gopalpur, 220 km south-southeast of Puri, 230 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam and 320 km east of Visakhapatnam," IMD said.

The system is predicted to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression within the next 12 hours before crossing the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur overnight on September 23-24.

​In response to the severe weather warnings, the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department has directed all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the state, especially those in southern districts, to maintain high vigilance and initiate necessary measures to prevent urban flooding, waterlogging and related disruptions.

​Municipal Commissioners and Executive Officers have been instructed to keep Rapid Action Teams (RATs) fully prepped for immediate deployment.

ULBs are also identifying vulnerable low-lying areas for deployment of dewatering pumps.

Multipurpose Cyclone Shelters (MPCS) have also been identified to facilitate the timely evacuation of residents if needed.