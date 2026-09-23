SC questions Odisha government in DGP selection case

NEW DELHI: In the hearing of the state police chief selection case on Wednesday, the Supreme Court asked whether the Odisha government was aware of the CBI FIR regarding the police SI exam irregularity before sending the name of DGP-level officer Sushant Kumar Nath to the UPSC empanelment committee.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana heard the matter.

The senior counsel Karuna Nundy, appearing for police officer Nath, submitted that under Section 17(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, a request for sanction to interrogate officers of the contractor agency M/s ITI, which was in charge of the exam, is pending. But no CBI request to interrogate Sushant Kumar Nath is pending.

He said that the CBI may summon Nath in the future, but so far has not sought permission. The CBI registered the FIR in the SI exam case on November 12, 2025. IPS officer Nath's name was not in it. Thereafter, in May 2026, his name was sent to the UPSC for DGP empanelment.

Justice Bagchi asked whether the Odisha government had informed the UPSC about the CBI FIR. If the state government knew about it, why did it not inform the UPSC? Why did it send Nath's name to the UPSC in May despite knowing about the FIR registered in November?, the court questioned.