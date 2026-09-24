SC asks Odisha if senior IPS officer excluded from DGP panel was treated as accused in exam scam case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Odisha government if it had put a senior IPS officer, whose name was excluded from a list of officers being considered for the DGP's post, in the category of accused in a recruitment exam scam case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order after noting that Odisha government had withdrawn Susanta Kumar Nath's integrity certificate over CBI's request to question him in connection with the case.

The state government, which had forwarded a panel of 11 senior IPS officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in May to choose a successor to the outgoing DGP, withdrew Nath's name from the panel after the CBI claimed he might needed to be questioned in the case.

The bench asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Odisha government, if the state was putting Nath in the category of accused by withholding his certificate.

"Withholding integrity certificate is going too far. Are you putting him in the category of accused? If it is said that merely because there is such a case pending, the integrity certificate can be withheld, we would be led to draw an inference that puts the cart before the horse," the bench asked.

Mehta said that the state government started the process for DGP recruitment six months before the earlier DGP was to retire as per Prakash Singh guidelines.