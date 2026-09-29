Armed gang attacks Odisha Police in MP, frees drug smuggler accused from custody

BHOPAL: An armed group attacked Odisha Police and freed inter-state drug smuggler Aditya Mishra from custody in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district on Tuesday.

The incident took place around noon on the Sidhi-Rewa district border, when the police vehicle carrying Mishra was negotiating a sharp turn in the upper reaches of the ghati.

“According to the Odisha cops, when their vehicle was going through a turn in Chuhiya Ghati, two cars each from the front and the back stopped the police vehicle,” Sidhi Superintendent of Police Santosh Kori said. “The men in the four vehicles broke its windows, fired two to three rounds and sprayed something in the eyes of the Odisha cops before escaping with the accused,” he said.

The attackers used baseball bats to smash the windows of the police vehicle, he added.

Mishra, a native of Hanumana in Madhya Pradesh’s Mauganj district, is accused in several cases under the NDPS Act and reportedly in a gang-rape case in Rewa district. Odisha Police arrested him a few months ago with a large quantity of ganja, and he had been in judicial custody since then. The team was taking him to Rewa on Tuesday to produce him before a court in connection with the pending MP cases.