Haryana govt to integrate traditional wellness practices with mainstream medical care

CHANDIGARH: In a bid to integrate traditional wellness practices with mainstream medical care, the Haryana Government has come up with a special programme called `Sanjeevani Yog (SanYog)'.

Under the programme, yoga instructors and AYUSH doctors will be deployed at public hospitals across the state, said Health Minister Aarti Singh Rao.

The aim is to make healthcare services stronger, preventive and holistic, she said.

Under SanYog, Yoga sessions, pranayama and guidance on healthy lifestyle practices will be provided by AYUSH doctors and yoga assistants to patients and their attendants visiting OPDs and waiting areas of district hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

The health minister said that patients admitted to IPD wards will also be provided special yoga therapy and lifestyle counselling on the advice of concerned medical officers and doctors.

Rao described the convergence of yoga, pranayama, and modern medicine as a potential "milestone" in Haryana's public health journey, adding that all preparations to roll out the program have been completed.

Rao said that special weekly health camps will be organised every Thursday at all Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AYUSH) across the state to ensure better health and improved quality of life for senior citizens.

She said that a ‘Vridh Sewa Evam Swasthya’ portal has been developed for proper monitoring and management of data related to these health camps, which will soon be launched. The main objective of the portal is to ensure transparent monitoring of healthcare services being provided to elderly people across the state.