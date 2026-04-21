Fire at Rajasthan's Pachpadra refinery delays PM Modi inauguration, raises concerns over losses and safety

JAIPUR: The massive fire at the Pachpadra refinery on Monday has led to the indefinite postponement of its scheduled inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising concerns over potential losses and further delays in one of Rajasthan’s most ambitious industrial projects.

Government preparations for the high-profile inauguration, slated for Tuesday, were halted immediately after the incident. As news of the postponement spread, local residents began removing hoardings and cutouts of the Prime Minister along the route to Pachpadra. Videos circulating on social media also suggested that food prepared for the event went to waste.

According to officials at the spot, the blaze broke out in the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) of the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) refinery, the core unit where trial operations had recently been completed, and which was to be the focal point of the inauguration on Tuesday.

Engineers associated with the project told media outlets that the fire was brought under control within approximately two hours. They warned that had the flames spread further, two major units of the refinery could have been destroyed, potentially causing losses exceeding Rs 10,000 crore.

Meanwhile HPCL issued an official statement asserting that all units remain structurally sound and that other sections have not been affected. In its statement, HPCL confirmed that the fire broke out within the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) section of the refinery and preliminary investigations suggest that a hydrocarbon leak from a valve flange within the heat exchanger circuit was the cause. The fire remained confined to the heat exchanger stack. The CDU, VDU, and other units were immediately isolated. All units are structurally safe, and no other sections have been impacted.