Gehlot distances himself from 'CM for fourth time' slogan amid row with Rajasthan Congress chief Dotasara

JAIPUR: Amid the ongoing controversy within the Rajasthan Congress over slogans projecting "Gehlot government for the fourth time", former chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said such slogans should not be raised. Gehlot also asserted that the party's priority should be to secure victory in the next Assembly elections.
Speaking at a workers' meeting organised by the District Congress Committee in Jodhpur, Gehlot said he had never sought the chief minister's post and recalled that Sonia Gandhi had made him chief minister for a third time without him asking for it.
"Sonia Gandhi made me chief minister for the third time without my asking. Becoming chief minister three times is no small achievement. Therefore, slogans like 'Chief Minister for the fourth time' should not be raised. Our focus should be on ensuring that the Congress wins," Gehlot said.
He also advised Congress leaders not to cross the party's "Lakshman Rekha", stressing the need for discipline within the organisation. Although he did not mention anyone by name, his remarks are being viewed in the backdrop of the recent exchange with Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara over the slogan.
The controversy surfaced on Thursday when nearly 400 Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) workers, led by former MP Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, first visited Gehlot's residence in Jaipur before formally joining the Congress at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) headquarters. During their visit to Gehlot's residence, supporters raised slogans of "Gehlot government for the fourth time."
The slogans were later objected to by state Congress Chief Dotasara at the PCC office. Responding to questions from reporters about Malviya's visit to Gehlot's residence before the joining programme, Dotasara said he was unconcerned about who met whom and welcomed every worker joining the Congress. He added that while some people may engage in personal branding, he worked only for the Congress. Though he did not name Gehlot, his remarks were widely seen as being aimed at the former CM.
Dotasara also took a swipe at Malviya, saying his political ambitions had not succeeded after joining the BJP two years ago. He also suggested that Malviya should reconsider changing parties if he still harboured any misconceptions. He further claimed that Malviya would not have been able to rejoin the Congress without his approval.
During Malviya's address at the PCC, Dotasara interrupted his speech, took the microphone and instructed party workers not to raise slogans in the name of any individual, including those projecting a chief ministerial face.
On Friday, Gehlot attempted to defuse the controversy, saying there had been no joining ceremony at his residence, as such programmes are organised for leaders rather than workers.
Rejecting speculation of a rift with the state Congress chief, Gehlot said, "The PCC president has not expressed any displeasure. The Congress is completely united. There is no displeasure on either side. He merely expressed what he felt."