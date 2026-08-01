Gehlot distances himself from 'CM for fourth time' slogan amid row with Rajasthan Congress chief Dotasara

JAIPUR: Amid the ongoing controversy within the Rajasthan Congress over slogans projecting "Gehlot government for the fourth time", former chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said such slogans should not be raised. Gehlot also asserted that the party's priority should be to secure victory in the next Assembly elections.

Speaking at a workers' meeting organised by the District Congress Committee in Jodhpur, Gehlot said he had never sought the chief minister's post and recalled that Sonia Gandhi had made him chief minister for a third time without him asking for it.

"Sonia Gandhi made me chief minister for the third time without my asking. Becoming chief minister three times is no small achievement. Therefore, slogans like 'Chief Minister for the fourth time' should not be raised. Our focus should be on ensuring that the Congress wins," Gehlot said.

He also advised Congress leaders not to cross the party's "Lakshman Rekha", stressing the need for discipline within the organisation. Although he did not mention anyone by name, his remarks are being viewed in the backdrop of the recent exchange with Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara over the slogan.

The controversy surfaced on Thursday when nearly 400 Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) workers, led by former MP Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, first visited Gehlot's residence in Jaipur before formally joining the Congress at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) headquarters. During their visit to Gehlot's residence, supporters raised slogans of "Gehlot government for the fourth time."