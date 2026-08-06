Rajasthan OBC survey finds 11 castes dominate political representation, Congress alleges bid to divide communities

JAIPUR: The long-delayed report of the Rajasthan Other Backward Classes (OBC) Political Representation Commission has finally been submitted to the Bhajan Lal Sharma government, paving the way for local body and panchayat elections to be held as per the timeline approved by the Rajasthan High Court.

The Commission submitted its findings to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma in a two-volume report spanning nearly 900 pages. Prepared after surveying 92 OBC castes, the report, submitted on Wednesday, includes quantified data on the social, economic and political status of OBC communities and recommends reservation in local body and Panchayati Raj elections in line with the Supreme Court's "triple test" criteria.

According to the report, only 11 of the 92 OBC castes have had more than 1,000 members either contest elections or get elected as public representatives. The remaining OBC communities have comparatively lower political representation. The Commission has recommended that reservation should be determined not merely on the basis of population but also by considering the social, economic and political backwardness of individual communities.

Commission chairman and retired judge Madan Lal Bhati said the exercise was aimed at compiling comprehensive data on the OBC community.

"We gathered important information relating to OBCs, and we hope it will benefit the community. The OBC population has increased by around 20%. We conducted a survey based on 19 parameters and assessed their socio-economic status as well as political representation," he said.

Welcoming the report, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said the state government remained committed to strengthening grassroots democracy and ensuring timely elections to local self-government institutions. He said the government was moving ahead with its vision of "One State, One Election," arguing that holding municipal and panchayat elections simultaneously would reduce administrative disruptions caused by frequent polls, allowing the government machinery to focus on development and public welfare while saving time, money and resources.