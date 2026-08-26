SC judge flags alleged misuse of office by Acting CJ of Rajasthan HC; CJI says allegations are not findings

NEW DELHI: In an unusual move, Senior Supreme Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta -- by writing three letters to CJI Surya Kant -- has sought immediate replacement of Rajasthan High Court Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, alleging misuse of office and gross maladministration.

Justice Mehta has written three letters to CJI Kant on August 2, 10 and 17, flagging what he called unbecoming conduct of Justice Sharma as head of the institution.

Justice Mehta flagged that Justice Sharma has been serving as Acting Chief Justice for ten months, which is unusually long.

In response, the CJI said, "He and the other members of the collegium are already working on the appointment of Chief Justices in the remaining High Courts. He has already taken note of the concerns raised in the letters written by Justice Sandeep Mehta, while stressing that allegations against a sitting judge must be dealt with strictly through the established institutional mechanism," the CJI said.

The CJI maintained that the contents of the letters cannot be adjudicated in the public domain and that the concerned judge must be given a fair opportunity to place his response before any conclusion is reached. The fact that allegations have been made, therefore, cannot by itself be treated as a finding against the judge.

The matter, the CJI added, is being examined at the appropriate level and the process will take into account the material placed by Justice Mehta as well as the response of Justice Sharma. Any decision regarding the continuation, transfer or other administrative action concerning the acting Chief Justice would be taken by the competent institutional authority after due consideration of the material.

The CJI also emphasised that the Supreme Court cannot allow individual complaints concerning judges to be determined through competing claims in the media.