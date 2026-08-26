SC judge flags alleged misuse of office by Rajasthan HC Acting CJ, asks CJI to replace him

NEW DELHI: In an unusual move, Senior Supreme Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta -- by writing three letters to CJI Surya Kant -- has sought immediate replacement of Rajasthan High Court Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, alleging misuse of office and gross maladministration.

Justice Mehta has written three letters to CJI Kant on August 2, 10 and 17, flagging what he called unbecoming conduct of Justice Sharma as head of the institution.

Justice Mehta flagged that Justice Sharma has been serving as Acting Chief Justice for ten months, which is unusually long.

"There are innumerable instances of Justice Sharma exercising powers as the Acting Chief Justice in a manner unbecoming of the leader of the institution... I have received several complaints about the judicial functioning of Justice SP Sharma which, prima facie, raise doubts on his integrity," Justice Mehta wrote in his first letter.

Justice Mehta, who is from the Rajasthan High Court, said numerous judges of Rajasthan HC met him during his visits and expressed anguish over the behaviour of Justice Sharma. He alleged that Justice Sharma "frequently threatens his colleague judges of retributive action, including transfer, claiming his closeness with the Chief Justice of India."

Mehta became a judge of the Rajasthan High Court on May 30, 2011. He was transferred as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in February 2023, before his elevation to the Supreme Court on November 9, 2023.