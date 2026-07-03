Rajasthan ATS questions 30 over alleged social media links to Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday carried out coordinated raids across more than 20 districts, questioning around 30 people over their alleged links to Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti through social media.

The simultaneous operation was conducted in districts including Jaipur, Ajmer, Churu, Dungarpur and Barmer after intelligence agencies flagged suspected online connections with Bhatti. ATS teams, assisted by local police, searched multiple locations and detained the suspects for questioning.

Investigators also seized and examined their mobile phones and scrutinised their social media activity as part of the probe.

According to the ATS, Bhatti allegedly uses social media platforms to recruit young people by luring them with online gaming, financial incentives and the glamour associated with gangsters and terrorists.

Investigators suspect that after establishing contact, he attempts to expand his network and seeks photographs and information related to sensitive installations.

Rajasthan ATS Superintendent of Police, Manish Tripathi, said the agency had received intelligence inputs regarding individuals in the state who were connected to Bhatti's social media accounts.

"After verifying the inputs, we launched the operation on Thursday," Tripathi said. He added that the ATS first prepared a list of suspected individuals across Rajasthan before carrying out simultaneous searches.

Tripathi said investigators are examining whether the suspects' association with Bhatti was confined to social media interactions or extended beyond the online space.

"If a person's connection was found to be limited to social media, their electronic devices were returned after questioning," he said.