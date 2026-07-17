Rajasthan Governor's directive to teach Marathi at universities in the State sparks political storm

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde's directives to teach Marathi in Rajasthan's State universities have triggered a political storm in the State. He has also ordered the State universities to set up Classical Marathi Language Study Centres following a proposal by the Maharashtra government.

While most universities in the State lack a dedicated department or centre for the mother tongue, Rajasthani, the move to open Marathi study centres has left local student groups and language enthusiasts in shock.

A few days back, following a request from the Maharashtra government to promote Marathi studies in Rajasthan, the Governor's Secretariat had issued letters directing all state universities to open Classical Marathi Language Study Centres. Notably, Governor Haribhau Bagade hails from Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, during a Sanskrit University's Academic Council meeting, a proposal to open a Marathi language study centre, based on the letter received from the Governor's office, was passed.

During the meeting, the need to open a centre for the Rajasthani language was raised, and the Council decided to establish a centre for Rajasthani, alongside the Marathi study centre.

Preparations are underway to present similar proposals to the academic councils and syndicates of other government-funded universities.

Notably, four universities in the State, namely Rajasthan University (Jaipur), JNVU (Jodhpur), MLSU (Udaipur), and MGSU (Bikaner), have departments for the Rajasthani language. Additionally, Kota Open University offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Rajasthani.

Student organisations advocating for the Rajasthani language argue that this move attempts to impose an external language while ignoring Rajasthan's own language, culture, and identity.