Rajasthan Governor's directive to teach Marathi at universities in the State sparks political storm

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde's directives to teach Marathi in Rajasthan's State universities have triggered a political storm in the State. He has also ordered the State universities to set up Classical Marathi Language Study Centres following a proposal by the Maharashtra government.
While most universities in the State lack a dedicated department or centre for the mother tongue, Rajasthani, the move to open Marathi study centres has left local student groups and language enthusiasts in shock.
A few days back, following a request from the Maharashtra government to promote Marathi studies in Rajasthan, the Governor's Secretariat had issued letters directing all state universities to open Classical Marathi Language Study Centres. Notably, Governor Haribhau Bagade hails from Maharashtra.
On Wednesday, during a Sanskrit University's Academic Council meeting, a proposal to open a Marathi language study centre, based on the letter received from the Governor's office, was passed.
During the meeting, the need to open a centre for the Rajasthani language was raised, and the Council decided to establish a centre for Rajasthani, alongside the Marathi study centre.
Preparations are underway to present similar proposals to the academic councils and syndicates of other government-funded universities.
Notably, four universities in the State, namely Rajasthan University (Jaipur), JNVU (Jodhpur), MLSU (Udaipur), and MGSU (Bikaner), have departments for the Rajasthani language. Additionally, Kota Open University offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Rajasthani.
Student organisations advocating for the Rajasthani language argue that this move attempts to impose an external language while ignoring Rajasthan's own language, culture, and identity.
Followingly, demands for the official recognition of the Rajasthani language and its inclusion in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution have gained momentum, alongside calls for the establishment of study centres dedicated to the language.
Besides igniting anger among local students, many teachers in the universities are deeply upset over the move. Yet, most remain silent due to fear of disciplinary actions.
On condition of anonymity, senior teachers express that it is 'grossly unfair' to impose Marathi, when most universities in Rajasthan do not have departments for the Rajasthani language.
Faculty members point out that out of dozens of universities, only four offer specific courses for Rajasthani.
Political reactions have intensified the debate.
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has welcomed the move to introduce Marathi studies but has simultaneously demanded that departments for Rajasthani language be established in all universities across the state before introducing languages from other regions.
Gehlot stated that while establishing centres for rich languages like Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, alongside Marathi, in all universities would indeed strengthen linguistic diversity, he urged the government and the Raj Bhavan to first strengthen the local language by establishing Rajasthani language departments and study centres within the State's universities.
Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra termed the directive as highly inappropriate from a policy standpoint, noting that the BJP government's failure to secure official recognition for Rajasthan's own regional language is a matter of grave concern.
He argued that the decision regarding the subjects to be taught in universities should rest with the government and not with the Raj Bhavan.
RLP chief Beniwal said that a large number of Rajasthanis reside in Maharashtra and urged the Governor to advocate to the Maharashtra government for the establishment of Rajasthani language departments in universities there.