Rajasthan protests intensify over NEET row as students back CJP agitation; Congress targets Centre

JAIPUR: Hundreds of students in Udaipur marched and held demonstrations at the Udaipur Nagar Nigam campus on Tuesday in support of the nationwide student protests.

The protests centred on expressing solidarity with the CJP-led student agitation and demanding accountability for educational reforms and greater transparency in examinations.

Students and local youth also gathered to support Sonam Wangchuk and protest against the police action on students demonstrating in Delhi on Monday.

The protesters demanded transparency in examinations, systemic improvements in the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The demonstrations in Udaipur continued throughout Tuesday but concluded peacefully, with local police and administrative officials monitoring the protests. Demonstrators warned of further escalation if their demands remained unmet.

Meanwhile, in Jaipur, hundreds of Congress workers gathered at Ambedkar Circle in the evening before staging a road blockade against the detention of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Senior Congress leaders and several party workers sat on a dharna, raising slogans against the Centre.

During the protest, Congress workers raised slogans and burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Police subsequently detained the senior leaders along with hundreds of Congress workers and took them away in buses.

Those detained included former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra.

The Congress staged protests across all districts of Rajasthan after Rahul Gandhi was detained in New Delhi following a demonstration outside the Prime Minister's residence, where Opposition leaders demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak.