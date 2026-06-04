BJP picks Jat leader Satish Poonia, Gurjar face Alka Gurjar for Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: The BJP on Thursday announced former Rajasthan unit president Dr Satish Poonia and senior national secretary Alka Gurjar as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections from the state.

Poonia, a prominent Jat leader, has been a key figure in Rajasthan politics for over two decades. Despite losing the 2023 Assembly election, he continued to be entrusted with important responsibilities by the party and was appointed BJP’s Haryana in-charge in 2024, where he played a key role in the party’s victory in the state.

Alka Gurjar, a former MLA and minister, has held several organisational positions within the BJP and remains an active political figure in Rajasthan. Her husband, Dr Nathu Singh Gurjar, also served as a minister in a previous BJP government and held senior organisational roles in the party.

The nomination of Gurjar is being viewed as an effort to strengthen the BJP’s outreach to the Gurjar community while reinforcing its emphasis on women’s leadership through initiatives such as “Nari Vandan”.

Political observers said the BJP has sought to strike a social and political balance through the nominations, reaching out to two influential communities in Rajasthan. The Jat and Gurjar communities hold significant electoral influence across several Assembly constituencies, and the selections are being seen as part of the party’s broader strategy ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.