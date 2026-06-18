Rajasthan HC flags ACB’s ‘lack of understanding’ of arrest grounds in Mahesh Joshi case

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court has flagged serious lapses by both the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and a Special Court in the arrest of Mahesh Joshi, a minister in the former Ashok Gehlot government, in connection with the multi crore Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scam.

Making strong observations on the arrest of the former Cabinet Minister, the High Court said the ACB and the subordinate court had disregarded legal provisions.

It also remarked that the ACB appeared to lack even a basic understanding of the grounds for arrest. Despite these observations, the High Court declined to grant relief on this specific ground.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Umashankar Vyas and Justice Ashok Kumar Jain made the observations in a detailed order while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Rohit Joshi, son of Mahesh Joshi.

The order noted that the ACB failed to communicate clear written grounds for arrest to Joshi. It observed that the ACB appeared unaware of the fundamental distinction between the “reason” for arrest and the “grounds” for arrest.

The High Court said no record had been produced to establish that the grounds for arrest had been communicated to him.

The High Court remarked that merely citing provisions of law in an FIR does not amount to compliance with constitutional and legal requirements.

It further observed that when a person is produced before a magistrate for remand, it is the magistrate’s responsibility to verify compliance with Article 22(1) of the Constitution.

Failure to comply with these provisions renders an arrest illegal and precludes the remand of the individual concerned.

The court also directed that police and judicial officers be trained on Supreme Court guidelines governing such cases to ensure compliance with constitutional provisions.

It further noted that the subordinate court had refused to declare the arrest illegal, a decision that remains open to challenge under the law.