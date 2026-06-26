Rajasthan government creates 76 new municipalities; local body polls to be postponed?

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has officially approved the creation of 76 new municipalities and sanctioned 684 new posts.

This decision of the Bhajanlal government comes ahead of the municipal and panchayat elections in Rajasthan, for which the High Court has set a deadline of July 31.

While the state government claims this move will lead to improved grassroots governance, critics argue that this decision could further delay long-overdue urban local body (ULB) and Panchayati Raj polls in the state.

With the order issued by the Department of Local Self-Government, the total number of urban local bodies in the state has risen from 309 to 385.

Additionally, 684 new posts have been created within the department to strengthen the administrative framework and ensure the smooth functioning of the 76 new municipalities, which the government claims will help to accelerate urban development.

The highest number of new municipalities, seven each, will be formed in Jaipur and Jhunjhunu districts. In Jaipur, the municipalities of Vatika, Jamwaramgarh, Phagi, Dudu, Kanota, Khejroli, and Kaladera have been established.

Four new municipalities each have been constituted in Dausa, Alwar, and Tonk districts; and three each have been formed in Balotra, Barmer, and Ajmer districts.

New urban bodies have also been created in several other districts.

To ensure the efficient operation of these new municipalities, the Department of Local Self-Government has sanctioned the creation of 684 new posts, easily the largest number of positions created in the last 15 years.

This decision by the state government is the most significant step towards expanding local bodies during the BJP government's current tenure.

The Bhajanlal government believes this move will accelerate the delivery of civic amenities and development projects.