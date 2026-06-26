Rajasthan government creates 76 new municipalities; local body polls to be postponed?

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has officially approved the creation of 76 new municipalities and sanctioned 684 new posts.
This decision of the Bhajanlal government comes ahead of the municipal and panchayat elections in Rajasthan, for which the High Court has set a deadline of July 31.
While the state government claims this move will lead to improved grassroots governance, critics argue that this decision could further delay long-overdue urban local body (ULB) and Panchayati Raj polls in the state.
With the order issued by the Department of Local Self-Government, the total number of urban local bodies in the state has risen from 309 to 385.
Additionally, 684 new posts have been created within the department to strengthen the administrative framework and ensure the smooth functioning of the 76 new municipalities, which the government claims will help to accelerate urban development.
The highest number of new municipalities, seven each, will be formed in Jaipur and Jhunjhunu districts. In Jaipur, the municipalities of Vatika, Jamwaramgarh, Phagi, Dudu, Kanota, Khejroli, and Kaladera have been established.
Four new municipalities each have been constituted in Dausa, Alwar, and Tonk districts; and three each have been formed in Balotra, Barmer, and Ajmer districts.
New urban bodies have also been created in several other districts.
To ensure the efficient operation of these new municipalities, the Department of Local Self-Government has sanctioned the creation of 684 new posts, easily the largest number of positions created in the last 15 years.
This decision by the state government is the most significant step towards expanding local bodies during the BJP government's current tenure.
The Bhajanlal government believes this move will accelerate the delivery of civic amenities and development projects.
The increase in the number of local bodies will facilitate better local administration, expansion of infrastructure, and more effective implementation of schemes in rapidly urbanising areas.
It will also create new employment opportunities for the youth, while recruitment for these posts will streamline administrative tasks.
However, political circles are buzzing over time about the timing of this decision.
As this move comes just a few weeks before the deadline for the Panchayat and municipal elections (July 31), many political analysts are linking the decision to the long-delayed status of the polls.
The state government has held up the elections for a considerable time, citing delays in the OBC Commission report and other reasons.
However, dismissing the government's arguments, the High Court had issued an ultimatum on May 22 to hold elections by July 31, a deadline that now appears unlikely to be met.
A few observers believe that people in many rural areas of Western Rajasthan are resentful towards the government due to the water crisis faced this summer.
With the incumbent government having already completed half of its term, elections are being repeatedly postponed, ostensibly due to fears of political setbacks stemming from anti-incumbency in rural areas.
Meanwhile, a few observers also believe that the decision to create new municipalities could be electorally beneficial for the BJP in urban areas.
Prompted by the High Court directive, the State Election Commission had written to the Panchayati Raj Department and the Department of Local Self-Government to immediately finalise the reservation process.
Under the rules, the state government is responsible for determining ward-wise seat allocations for SC, ST, and OBC categories, as well as for women.
However, the final notification on the reservation remains stalled.
A few officials also point out that many parts of the state may experience heavy rainfall during July, whereby Voter turnout could also be severely affected.
For this reason, the period following the monsoon, specifically September or October, is considered the most suitable time to hold the elections.
Following the government's latest decision, suspense has deepened over the Panchayati Raj and urban local body elections in Rajasthan, which have been pending for two years.
Despite the directive of the Rajasthan High Court last month, the State Election Commission and the Bhajanlal government are unlikely to complete the poll process for Panchayati Raj and local bodies by July 31.
The State Election Commission has clearly stated that an official announcement of election dates is not possible until the state government submits the final proposal regarding reservations for the various categories.
And now, with new municipalities being formed, the local body polls could be postponed from July to September or October.