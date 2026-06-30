Yamuna water agreement sparks political storm in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: The agreement over Yamuna waters signed by the Rajasthan and Haryana Chief Ministers in Delhi on Monday has triggered a huge political row in Rajasthan.

While the ruling BJP has hailed the pact as a historic breakthrough that will bring Yamuna water to the parched Shekhawati region, the Opposition Congress has branded it a betrayal of Rajasthan's interests.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has alleged that the agreement violates the spirit of the original 1994 Yamuna water-sharing pact and compromises the state's rightful share of water.

Gehlot has also demanded that the provisions of the newly signed Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to be made public immediately.

After nearly 32 years of deadlock, Rajasthan and Haryana on Monday signed the implementation MoA for the 1994 Yamuna water-sharing agreement.

Chief Ministers Bhajan Lal Sharma and Nayab Singh Saini signed the document in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah after officials from both states finalised its provisions during a marathon meeting a day earlier.

Gehlot questioned why the contents of the new MoA had been kept secret despite directly affecting Rajasthan's interests.

He also alleged that an MoU signed on February 17, 2024, by the current BJP government was also withheld from the public until after the Lok Sabha elections and contained a clause giving Haryana priority to draw 24,000 cusecs of water before Rajasthan.