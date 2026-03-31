Placing transgender people under OBC quota gives no meaningful benefit, says Rajasthan HC

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court has ruled that the State Government's classification of transgender individuals within the OBC category for reservations does not ensure substantive social justice or meaningful benefit.

The Court termed the current framework incomplete, ineffective, and inadequate in addressing the community’s need.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Arun Monga and Justice Yogendra Kumar Purohit observed that merely placing transgender individuals within the OBC category does not fulfil the intent of the Supreme Court’s historic NALSA vs. Union of India (2014) judgment. The Bench noted that the present policy fails to ensure substantive social justice and, in fact, results in double discrimination for transgender persons belonging to SC, ST, and OBC categories.

Questioning the State’s notification dated January 12, 2023, the Court made it clear that individuals cannot be deprived of their inherent reservation rights on the basis of gender identity. It emphasised that the right to self-identification is a fundamental right, and the State is constitutionally bound to respect it.

As an interim measure, the Court directed that transgender candidates be awarded an additional 3 percent marks—over and above the maximum marks—in government job recruitments and educational admissions, until a comprehensive policy is framed. The Bench described this step as necessary to ensure substantive equality and provide immediate relief to candidates.