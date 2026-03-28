Transgender who?

Parliament recently passed the Transgender Persons (Protections of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026 amid stiff opposition from supporters and members of LGBTQIA+ community, including activists and students. India has at least two million transgender people. While the government says the narrowing of definition in the new amendments will make welfare benefits more accessible while preventing exploitation and trafficking, critics see it as exclusionary, as it negates the self-identification dictum set by the Supreme Court in its landmark 2014 ruling and undermines dignity and autonomy.

The watershed moment for the fight for transgender rights came on April 15, 2014, when a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising justices A K Sikri and K S Radhakrishnan recognised the community as a third gender along with male and female.

The 2014 judgment

On April 15, 2014, the Supreme Court said, “eunuchs, apart from the binary gender, be treated as a ‘third gender’ for the purpose of safeguarding their rights under our Constitution and the laws made by Parliament and the State Legislature.” The court went on to direct the Centre and states to take steps to treat them as socially and educationally backward classes and extend reservation for admission in educational institutions and for public appointments.

“Recognition of transgenders as a third gender is not a social or medical issue but a human rights issue. Transgenders are also citizens of India. The spirit of the Constitution is to provide equal opportunity to every citizen to grow and attain their potential, irrespective of caste, religion or gender,” the court said in its ruling on a petition filed by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). The judgment recognised that sex identity cannot be based on a mere biological test but must take into account the individual’s psyche.

NALSA had filed the petition in the Supreme Court in 2012, seeking equal rights for the group, highlighting the discrimination they face even in hospitals. The court said that the absence of any law, which recognised transgenders as a third gender, could not be the ground of any discrimination in education or employment. The 2014 judgment had also recognised transgender identity and laid down that “self-determination of gender is an integral part of personal autonomy and self-expression”. The verdict stressed on self-identification as the most important right of the transgender community.