Rajasthan govt initiates action against medical staff after death of two postpartum women in Kota

The Rajasthan government initiated disciplinary proceedings against medical staff after two women died following caesarean deliveries at Kota’s New Medical College Hospital, officials said on Friday.

A senior doctor and two nursing personnel have been suspended, while a contractual (UTB) doctor has been dismissed from service. Show-cause notices have been issued to two other doctors also, they added.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has directed a fair and time-bound probe into the incident, officials said.

Medical Education Commissioner Babulal Goyal visited Kota and reviewed the situation with hospital authorities and staff.

Principal Secretary (Medical Education) Gayatri Rathore said preliminary findings indicated serious lapses in adherence to medical protocols and procedures.

Based on these findings, associate professor in the general surgery department, Dr Navneet Kumar, has been suspended, while UTB assistant professor Dr Shraddha Upadhyay has been dismissed from service, she said.

Two nursing officers -- Gurjot Kaur and Nimesh Verma -- have also been suspended for alleged negligence in duty, including lapses in monitoring patients and compliance with prescribed protocols, officials said.