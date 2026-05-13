Rajasthan BJP leader held in NEET paper leak case

According to the SOG, Dinesh allegedly sold the leaked paper to several individuals in Sikar, including hostel operators and consultancy firms. The probe has further indicated that the racket may have been deeply entrenched in the coaching hub, where institute administrators, students and middlemen allegedly operated WhatsApp groups and channels to circulate leaked examination material.

The investigation also brought another accused, Rakesh Mandavriya, under the scanner. Rakesh allegedly operated a consultancy office opposite a coaching institute in Sikar and was involved in counselling activities. Investigators believe he had received the paper several days before the examination. The SOG later detained Rakesh and his associates from Dehradun. Officials suspect that he had procured the paper through Dinesh Binwal.

Investigators say Rakesh circulated the paper not only among students but also among PG operators and coaching faculty members. Agencies are now struggling to determine the exact number of beneficiaries involved in the racket.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now formally taken over the case. On Tuesday night, a CBI team reached SOG headquarters in Jaipur to collect details related to the investigation. So far, the SOG has arrested 15 people, while the opposition claims that more than 45 individuals have been detained or questioned.

With a BJP leader now being trapped in the conspiracy that led to the NEET paper leaked the opposition Congress has now gone offensive on the BJP government over the issue. Opposition leaders allege that the government, which had previously promised strict action against paper leak mafias, is now facing allegations within its own political circles.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully have both questioned whether the government tried to suppress the matter because the accused was linked to the BJP.

In a post on X, Gehlot alleged that the government deliberately avoided filing an FIR despite repeated questions being raised since May 11. “Dinesh Binwal, arrested in the NEET paper leak case, is a BJP office-bearer. Is this the reason why the BJP government tried to conceal the matter and did not register an FIR?” Gehlot wrote, adding that “the BJP’s secret has now been exposed.”

The Congress also staged protests across Rajasthan on Wednesday. Demonstrations were held in Jaipur and several other districts, where party workers burned effigies of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and demanded his resignation. Protesters also raised questions over the role of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Central government.

The BJP has so far not issued any official statement since the arrest of Dinesh Binwal.