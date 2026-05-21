Congress workers protest over NEET irregularities in Jaipur; police use water cannons to stop march

Hundreds of Congress workers on Thursday marched towards the BJP state headquarters in Jaipur to protest against alleged irregularities in the NEET UG medical entrance examination, with police stopping them at barricades and using water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Some Congress workers suffered minor injuries during the protest and were taken to SMS Hospital, a party spokesperson said.

Carrying posters and placards, the protesters led by Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Police used water cannons near Shaheed Smarak after several Congress workers climbed barricades and attempted to cross over towards the BJP headquarters.

During the water cannon action, party workers lifted Dotasra on their shoulders.

Congress workers jostled with police personnel as they tried to prevent them from moving ahead.

Former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas sat on a dharna in front of the Police Commissionerate near Shaheed Smarak during the protest.

Women Congress workers were seen participating in the protest in large numbers besides some youths dressed as medical students.