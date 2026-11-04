Suspected plot to blow up train foiled after blast damages railway tracks in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: A powerful explosion damaged railway tracks on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, near the India-Pakistan border, on Tuesday night, prompting a multi-agency probe into a suspected attempt to blow up a train.

The blast occurred around 9.45 pm near village 50 GB, about 45 minutes after a passenger train travelling from Anupgarh towards Suratgarh had passed the spot. The train had safely crossed the stretch, averting a possible tragedy. Train services on the route were suspended for several hours as a security precaution.

The explosion shattered two cement railway sleepers, damaged the tracks and created a crater nearly two feet deep. The force of the blast also scattered gravel around the site. The sound was reportedly heard in a nearby village, prompting residents to alert the railway gatekeeper, who informed the railway authorities and police.

Teams from the police, railway administration, Intelligence Bureau (IB), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) have launched an investigation.

Ramsinghpur police and other officials reached the spot around 11 pm, cordoned off the area and restricted public movement to preserve evidence. Investigators are examining the timing of the explosion, particularly the possibility that a morning train travelling from Anupgarh towards Bathinda could have been the intended target.

Security agencies are also probing a possible cross-border connection, given the location's proximity to Pakistan. However, no direct link to any terrorist organisation or anti-national group has been established so far.

The blast has also brought into focus the recovery of weapons and explosives from a drone-dropped consignment in the Rawla Mandi area near the Pakistan border in October. The seized consignment included 7.750 kg of RDX, two pistols, four magazines, 867 cartridges, five batteries and two remote controls.

Sriganganagar Superintendent of Police Harishankar said the investigation was at a preliminary stage and all possible angles were being examined. He clarified that no direct connection had been established between the railway blast and the explosives seized earlier.

The exact nature of the explosion and those responsible will be determined after the FSL report, he said.