BJP, Congress go into 'badabandi' mode to secure Rajasthan panchayat leadership posts

JAIPUR: In Rajasthan, as elections to Pradhan and Zila Pramukh posts approach, the BJP and Congress have intensified efforts to keep their flock of candidates together.

Both parties have moved thousands of Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad candidates to hotels and resorts within and outside the state. In Alwar, some candidates have even been taken to Nepal and Himachal Pradesh as both sides seek to prevent cross-voting and consolidate support before the indirect elections.

The exercise, commonly known as 'badabandi' or political confinement, has gathered momentum after a brief pause during Diwali festivities, particularly in districts where both parties anticipate close contests for leadership positions.

In Alwar's Kathumar and Sonkhar-Khairli Panchayat Samitis, BJP-backed candidates were reportedly taken to Janakpur in Nepal, while Congress-supported candidates were shifted to Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.

Several BJP-backed candidates celebrated Diwali in Janakpur, a religious destination associated with Goddess Sita. Photographs of the candidates performing Lakshmi Puja during the festival have also surfaced.

Meanwhile, Congress-backed candidates from the two Panchayat Samitis celebrated Diwali in Shimla, where Bharatpur Congress MP Sanjana Jatav joined them and Zila Parishad candidates during Diwali festivities.