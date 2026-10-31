Millions of followers on social media but few votes: Rajasthan Panchayat polls expose limits of online fame

JAIPUR: Can millions of social media followers translate into votes? It’s a major question that has often been debated across India over the past decade. But two key results in Rajasthan’s recent Panchayat elections have highlighted the limits of online popularity: influencer Om Prakash Bishnoi secured just 33 votes in his own election, while another influencer Pawan Sahu’s wife finished third despite her husband’s following running into crores.

Bishnoi contested the sarpanch election from Indon Ki Dhani-II in Jodhpur district’s Osian area. His accounts reportedly have around 14 lakh Instagram followers, 2.32 lakh Facebook followers and more than five lakh YouTube subscribers. At the ballot box, however, he received only 33 votes.

Known for videos featuring culinary delights and meals prepared with generous quantities of desi ghee, Bishnoi said his involvement in religious activities and cow welfare had inspired him to enter electoral politics. He told that he had approached voters personally but found that assurances of support did not translate into votes.

"Social media is one thing; the ground reality is another," Bishnoi remarked. He said 11 of his 33 votes came from his family, while others came from friends and people close to him. Despite the defeat, he said he intended to continue working among residents and addressing problems involving water, roads and other basic facilities.

A similar gap between digital visibility and electoral support emerged in Bhilwara district, where Sahu’s wife, Komal Sahu, contested the sarpanch election from Phuliya Khurd gram panchayat under Shahpura panchayat samiti.