JAIPUR: Rat bite incidents at the surgical ward in Bangur District Hospital, the largest government hospital in Rajasthan’s Pali district, have raised serious questions over patient safety and the state of healthcare in government hospitals in the State.

The incident took place on the night of November 14. However, it gained attention after photographs of the rat bite injuries and videos of a stray dog roaming in the ward went viral on social media on November 15.

Moti Singh, a 45-year-old patient from Jorwar, and Ashina Bano, the wife of another patient, alleged that they were bitten by rats.

Moti Singh has been admitted to Ward C since October 7 with cellulitis. He alleged that a rat bit the back of one of his legs on Friday night, leaving a wound that bled onto the bed. Nursing staff subsequently dressed the wound. He further claimed that another rat bit his other leg the following day.

Ashina Bano, the wife of Babu Khan, who was admitted with stomach pain, said she was sleeping beside her husband when a rat bit her leg. Patients and their attendants stated that stray dogs roam freely inside the hospital.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Kailash Parihar said the administration came to know about the incident through social media. The hospital acknowledged the complaints but maintained that it had not directly witnessed rats biting the patients.

An official statement said the patients had reported a tingling sensation in their legs. It maintained that the patients already had wounds on their feet and that hospital staff had not directly witnessed rats biting them.

Relatives, however, have questioned the explanation and accused the administration of trying to dilute the severity of the incident.