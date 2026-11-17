JAIPUR: Rat bite incidents at the surgical ward in Bangur District Hospital, the largest government hospital in Rajasthan’s Pali district, have raised serious questions over patient safety and the state of healthcare in government hospitals in the State.
The incident took place on the night of November 14. However, it gained attention after photographs of the rat bite injuries and videos of a stray dog roaming in the ward went viral on social media on November 15.
Moti Singh, a 45-year-old patient from Jorwar, and Ashina Bano, the wife of another patient, alleged that they were bitten by rats.
Moti Singh has been admitted to Ward C since October 7 with cellulitis. He alleged that a rat bit the back of one of his legs on Friday night, leaving a wound that bled onto the bed. Nursing staff subsequently dressed the wound. He further claimed that another rat bit his other leg the following day.
Ashina Bano, the wife of Babu Khan, who was admitted with stomach pain, said she was sleeping beside her husband when a rat bit her leg. Patients and their attendants stated that stray dogs roam freely inside the hospital.
Hospital Superintendent Dr Kailash Parihar said the administration came to know about the incident through social media. The hospital acknowledged the complaints but maintained that it had not directly witnessed rats biting the patients.
An official statement said the patients had reported a tingling sensation in their legs. It maintained that the patients already had wounds on their feet and that hospital staff had not directly witnessed rats biting them.
Relatives, however, have questioned the explanation and accused the administration of trying to dilute the severity of the incident.
Deputy Superintendent Dr RK Vishnoi appealed to patients and attendants not to open food items inside the wards and to maintain cleanliness to prevent attracting rodents. Meanwhile, the supply of rat poison to the ward had reportedly been suspended for around 20 days.
In a clarification issued, the hospital administration listed the steps taken following the incident.
These include removing a helper and a Home Guard personnel from duty over alleged negligence, transferring the surgical ward in-charge and a nursing staff member, and intensifying pest-control measures.
Show-cause notices were issued to officials and employees responsible for lapses in pest control.
Parihar has sent a detailed report on the incident and the action taken to the Principal Secretary of the Medical and Health Department. Taking cognisance of the matter, Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar has directed officials to take immediate steps to improve patient safety, cleanliness and pest control.
Rajasthan's healthcare system is already under scrutiny. In several districts, including Kota, deaths of pregnant women have raised concerns, while infections, inadequate medical facilities and alleged administrative negligence continue to pose challenges.
The Health Minister has directed officials to monitor pest control, cleanliness and patient safety across medical colleges, community health centres and other government facilities. However, similar instructions have been issued in the past as well, raising doubts over their implementation.
Earlier, a 10-year-old child admitted to the paediatric ward of a government cancer hospital in Jaipur had his toe gnawed by rats. Poor hygiene and food items left uncovered were cited as reasons for the rodent menace in the ward.
In May 2022, a 55-year-old woman admitted to the stroke ward of Kota's Maharao Bhim Singh (MBS) Hospital was bitten by a rat near her eye. The hospital administration had ordered an inquiry following the incident.
Experts say such incidents will continue to take place unless accountability is ensured and strict action is taken against those found responsible.
They also added that the role of the hospital superintendent, concerned officials and sanitation staff needs to be examined, and any negligence established during the inquiry should invite strict action.