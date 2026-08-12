Third maternal death in two days after C-section at Kota hospitals raises concerns

JAIPUR: The spate of maternal deaths in Rajasthan's government hospitals shows no signs of abating, with another woman dying after a Caesarean delivery at JK Lon Hospital in Kota.
The woman had delivered healthy twins, but her condition deteriorated sharply hours after the procedure, turning the family's joy into grief.
The latest fatality marks the third maternal death in two days at hospitals affiliated with Kota Medical College, raising fresh concerns over maternal healthcare at government-run facilities in the district, which has been at the centre of the maternal health crisis gripping Rajasthan.
The deceased was identified as Kareena Bano, a resident of Kaithun.
JK Lon Hospital Superintendent Dr Nirmala Sharma said the woman had high blood pressure, severe swelling in her legs and a twin pregnancy. She had also previously undergone a Caesarean section.
According to the hospital administration, the family did not have records of Kareena's previous medical treatment in Kaithun.
Considering her condition, doctors at JK Lon Hospital decided to perform an emergency Caesarean section soon after her arrival. Kareena delivered two healthy babies, a boy and a girl. She was subsequently shifted to an observation ward for monitoring.
Hospital officials said her condition remained stable for about 10 hours after the delivery. However, at around 3 am, she suddenly started vomiting and developed severe breathing difficulties. Her condition subsequently deteriorated and she died.
The death comes amid growing concerns over the safety and quality of maternal healthcare at JK Lon Hospital and other facilities affiliated with Kota Medical College. Two pregnant women had died between late Sunday night and early Monday morning.
In another alarming incident on Monday, the condition of four pregnant women deteriorated shortly after they were administered antibiotic injections. Following reports of adverse reactions, drug control officials reached the hospital and examined the batch of the medicine in question.
Additional Drug Controller Prahlad Meena said the drug had previously been tested and found to meet prescribed standards. After the latest incident, samples from the batch were tested again and were found to be within standards, he said, adding that there could be other reasons behind the adverse reactions.
Rajasthan has witnessed at least 25 maternal deaths at government hospitals since May 2026. The recurring fatalities have intensified concerns over the state's maternal healthcare system, as well as infection-control and patient-safety measures at government hospitals.