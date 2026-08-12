Third maternal death in two days after C-section at Kota hospitals raises concerns

JAIPUR: The spate of maternal deaths in Rajasthan's government hospitals shows no signs of abating, with another woman dying after a Caesarean delivery at JK Lon Hospital in Kota.

The woman had delivered healthy twins, but her condition deteriorated sharply hours after the procedure, turning the family's joy into grief.

The latest fatality marks the third maternal death in two days at hospitals affiliated with Kota Medical College, raising fresh concerns over maternal healthcare at government-run facilities in the district, which has been at the centre of the maternal health crisis gripping Rajasthan.

The deceased was identified as Kareena Bano, a resident of Kaithun.

JK Lon Hospital Superintendent Dr Nirmala Sharma said the woman had high blood pressure, severe swelling in her legs and a twin pregnancy. She had also previously undergone a Caesarean section.

According to the hospital administration, the family did not have records of Kareena's previous medical treatment in Kaithun.

Considering her condition, doctors at JK Lon Hospital decided to perform an emergency Caesarean section soon after her arrival. Kareena delivered two healthy babies, a boy and a girl. She was subsequently shifted to an observation ward for monitoring.