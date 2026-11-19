JAIPUR: A day after senior IAS officer Shikhar Agarwal moved the Rajasthan High Court challenging the corruption inquiry against him, the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday registered an FIR against him, two directors of Goyal Fashions Private Limited and others over alleged irregularities in the purchase of 64 resort villas and benefits extended to the company.

The FIR names company director Mukund Sharan Goyal and managing director Sanjay Goyal. The ACB said its preliminary inquiry found prima facie evidence of irregularities in land conversion, environmental approvals and investment incentives granted to the company.

“Following the state government’s approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, a preliminary inquiry was initiated. Records from various departments were examined, and the allegations were prima facie substantiated, leading to the registration of the FIR,” ACB Director General Govind Gupta said in an official statement.

According to the ACB, Agarwal and his wife purchased 20 villas at Ananta Resort in Udaipur for Rs 15 lakh each in October 2023. The properties were later leased back to the company under a revenue-sharing arrangement.

In March 2026, another 20 villas were purchased at the company's Ajabgarh resort in Alwar in the names of Agarwal and his relatives for Rs 14 lakh to Rs 16.5 lakh each.

“The villas were purchased Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh below DLC rates, while other buyers paid approximately Rs 6 lakh above those rates. The company thereby extended undue benefits worth nearly Rs 2 crore,” the ACB said.