The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday declined to grant an interim stay on the investigation against senior IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal, who was booked by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) a day earlier over allegations of misusing his official position to purchase luxury villas at a concessional price.

The court directed the state government to submit its response within three weeks and scheduled the next hearing for December 18. The order allows the ACB to continue its investigation into the allegations against the 1993-batch IAS officer.

Agrawal had filed a criminal writ petition challenging the legality of the preliminary inquiry and the approval granted by the state government on October 30 under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The petition came up before Justice Anil Kumar Upman, a day after the ACB registered an FIR against him and the directors of Goyal Fashions Private Limited.

During the hearing, Agrawal's counsel, SS Hora, argued that the government had approved the investigation in haste, allegedly within three hours, without adequately examining the matter. The defence also disputed the description of the properties as villas, contending that they were rooms within villa complexes.

The court reportedly observed that Agrawal could seek anticipatory bail if he is apprehended. Advocate General Rajendra Prasad, appearing for the state, submitted that an investigation was necessary to establish the facts behind the allegations.

According to an official statement issued by the ACB on Wednesday, its preliminary inquiry found prima facie evidence suggesting that Agrawal had misused his position as additional chief secretary of the industries department to obtain a villa at a concessional rate while allegedly extending undue benefits to the company.